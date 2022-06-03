Did NE Receive All The Covid Test Kits Promised By Nomi Health?

The Nebraska state auditor is investigating whether or not the state got all the coronavirus test kits it was promised in its contract with Nomi Health. The auditor's office says the TestNebraska program was promised one-point-two-million test kits from the Utah-based company, but there's only enough documents to prove the state got a little over 800-thousand. The auditor's office says the potentially missing kits would be worth between nearly ten and 13-million dollars.