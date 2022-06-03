© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
Did NE Receive All The Covid Test Kits Promised By Nomi Health?

24/7 News Source
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Coronavirus tests are administered at a 24-hour drive-through site set up by Miami-Dade County, Fla., and Nomi Health in August. Some workers will have the option of getting weekly coronavirus tests instead of being vaccinated.

The Nebraska state auditor is investigating whether or not the state got all the coronavirus test kits it was promised in its contract with Nomi Health. The auditor's office says the TestNebraska program was promised one-point-two-million test kits from the Utah-based company, but there's only enough documents to prove the state got a little over 800-thousand. The auditor's office says the potentially missing kits would be worth between nearly ten and 13-million dollars.

