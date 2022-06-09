Slama/Herbster Case Heads To Court

The lawsuits between former Nebraska Republican candidate for governor Charles Herbster and State Senator Julie Slama are heading to court. Slama claims Herbster groped her during a political fundraiser in Omaha three years ago, and Herbster, who denies the allegation, is suing Slama for defamation. According to new court filings, Slama's attorneys allege that Herbster's legal team is dragging its feet when it comes to turning over documents in the case. A court hearing in the matter will take place next week in Beatrice.