© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

First Case Of Monkeypox Found In Omaha Area

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT
Above: a monkeypox lesion. The lesions in cases that are part of the 2022 outbreak are often first seen on genitalia or the anus. Spread to other parts of the body is possible but doesn't always occur.
U.K. Health Security Agency
Above: a monkeypox lesion. The lesions in cases that are part of the 2022 outbreak are often first seen on genitalia or the anus. Spread to other parts of the body is possible but doesn't always occur.

Officials are reporting the first possible case of monkeypox in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department reported yesterday that an orthopox case involves a man in his 30s who has a history of international travel. County health officials say monkeypox is transmitted through contact with infectious sores on the body, body fluids, respiratory droplets through prolonged face-to-face contact and contaminated items including bedding or clothing.

Tags

News KIOS Newsdouglas countymonkeypoxDisease
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source