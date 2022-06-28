First Case Of Monkeypox Found In Omaha Area
Officials are reporting the first possible case of monkeypox in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department reported yesterday that an orthopox case involves a man in his 30s who has a history of international travel. County health officials say monkeypox is transmitted through contact with infectious sores on the body, body fluids, respiratory droplets through prolonged face-to-face contact and contaminated items including bedding or clothing.