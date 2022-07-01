Cyberattack Hobbles NE Unemployment Claims Website

Nebraska's online unemployment claims systems are taken offline following a cyberattack. The Nebraska Department of Labor announced this week that the NEworks online vendor experienced a cyberattack. State officials say that the NEworks site has been down since Sunday.

Officials say that due to the cyberattack, unemployment checks will be delayed. Payments for eligible Nebraskans will resume once the NEworks system is back online.

Meanwhile, The Iowa Workforce Development website is still online. Unlike Nebraska’s, only one part of the Iowa website is down. That is the job search website, Iowa Works dot org. The rest of the Workforce Development website is up and running, and Iowans can still apply for weekly unemployment benefits online. Iowans are asked to keep a written list of jobs they apply for and the dates they apply, in case they're asked later for the information.