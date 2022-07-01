© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Cyberattack Hobbles NE Unemployment Claims Website

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published July 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
Russian cyberattacks began in 2014, and intelligence officials say they have not stopped.
Lee Woodgate
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images
Russian cyberattacks began in 2014, and intelligence officials say they have not stopped.

Nebraska's online unemployment claims systems are taken offline following a cyberattack. The Nebraska Department of Labor announced this week that the NEworks online vendor experienced a cyberattack. State officials say that the NEworks site has been down since Sunday.
Officials say that due to the cyberattack, unemployment checks will be delayed. Payments for eligible Nebraskans will resume once the NEworks system is back online.
Meanwhile, The Iowa Workforce Development website is still online. Unlike Nebraska’s, only one part of the Iowa website is down. That is the job search website, Iowa Works dot org. The rest of the Workforce Development website is up and running, and Iowans can still apply for weekly unemployment benefits online. Iowans are asked to keep a written list of jobs they apply for and the dates they apply, in case they're asked later for the information.

Tags

News KIOS Newsunemploymentunemployment assistancecyber attackcybercrime
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source