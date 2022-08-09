© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
91.5 KIOS-FM Station Manager, Ken Dudzik, Releases The Following Update:
News
KIOS News

Ricketts Will Not Call Special Legislative Session On Abortion

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
pete_ricketts-2.jpg

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced he will not call a special session of the Legislature to try to enact an abortion ban because the measure doesn’t have enough votes to break a filibuster. Ricketts is a Republican who has said he wants to ban all abortion, even in cases of rape and incest. He said in a statement Monday that he had nixed plans for a special session after learning from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers that only 30 lawmakers would support a proposal to ban abortions starting at 12 weeks of pregnancy. Thirty-three votes are needed to break a filibuster.

Tags

News KIOS NewsPete RickettsNebraska State Legislatureabortion
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press