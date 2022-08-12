© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

New Contract Extends Carter's U of N Tenure Trough 2027

Published August 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT
Walter-Ted-Carter.jpg

The president of the University of Nebraska -- Ted Carter -- has been given a contract extension through 2027. The university's board of regents approved the new contract for Carter, whose contract was set to expire in 2024. The new contract gives Carter a three percent pay hike and brings his annual salary to 964-thousand dollars. The board also approved a new budget for the university system for 2023 through 2025, which includes a three percent funding increase each year.

