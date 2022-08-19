© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Brain-Eating Amoeba Claims Second Swimmer's Life

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT
The amoebas that can cause rare brain infections resemble white blood cells under the microscope.
CDC
Health officials say a child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health reported the child's death and the probable cause Wednesday. He has been identified as eight-year-old Easton Gray. Researchers believe climate change may be contributing to an increase in infections since 2000. Health officials say a Missouri resident died in July after likely ingesting the amoeba at a southwestern Iowa lake. Health officials in Douglas County are urging residents to be cautious in freshwater with the amoeba likely in the area.

Associated Press
