NE To Receive $11 Million To Begin Work On EV Charging Infrastructure

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. 11 million dollars in initial funding has been earmarked for Nebraska, a figure that is expected to grow to $30 million annually. Officials say, when complete, charging stations will be available every 50 miles along I-80. Every station will have five charging ports, each of which reportedly will be able to fully charge a vehicle within 30 minutes.