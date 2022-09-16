© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

NE To Receive $11 Million To Begin Work On EV Charging Infrastructure

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published September 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT
An 'EV Charging Only' sign is seen at a fast charger station for electric vehicles in Pasadena, Calif., on April 14.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
An 'EV Charging Only' sign is seen at a fast charger station for electric vehicles in Pasadena, Calif., on April 14.

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. 11 million dollars in initial funding has been earmarked for Nebraska, a figure that is expected to grow to $30 million annually. Officials say, when complete, charging stations will be available every 50 miles along I-80. Every station will have five charging ports, each of which reportedly will be able to fully charge a vehicle within 30 minutes.

Tags
News KIOS Newsinfrastructurestate fundingelectric carsinterstate 80
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source