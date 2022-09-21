Host/Producer Position Open At KIOS-FM, This Is Your Invitation to Join Our Team!

Have you ever listened to Morning Edition and thought, “I would like to do this,” or while catching All Things Considered realized, “I can do that job, too?”

Now is your opportunity to join the team at KIOS-FM!

There is a current opening for an on-air producer/host and you can apply directly at this link: https://omaha.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=12050.

There is a job description below. What better way to provide member support than to be a part of the friendly staff that brings you KIOS-FM every day?

We look forward to meeting you!

KIOS-FM Producer and Host - Job Description

Job Title: KIOS-FM Producer/Host

Location: Teacher Administration Center, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha NE

Reports To: KIOS Station Manager

Work Schedule/FLSA Status: Part-time 20-29 hours per week; flexible weekday and/or weekend schedule; non-exempt

Salary Schedule: This is a non-negotiated position. Compensation and benefits will be administered consistent with District policy.

Position Purpose: The KIOS-FM Producer/Host enterprises, compiles, edits, and produces local and regional content for air. Functions as host for KIOS programming and assists Program Director with daily production tasks. Works assigned shifts as necessary. Able to deliver a broadcast in a clear and easy to understand manner.

Essential Performance Responsibilities



Program hosting

Functions as host for KIOS programming and assists Program Director with daily production tasks.

Works assigned shifts as necessary.

Able to deliver a broadcast in a clear and easy to understand manner.

Maintenance of online platforms

Interviewing and Audio production



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:



Bachelor’s Degree in broadcasting, journalism, or related field or possess equivalent relevant experience, preferred.

At least two years of professional on-air experience in similar drive time host or reporter position, preferred.

Public radio news hosting and fundraising experience is preferred.

Strong writing, editing, and production skills are preferred.

Production experience, including broadcast equipment operation, and proficiency with audio editing and automation software is preferred.

Experience collecting interviews for broadcast and conducting live interviews is preferred.



Additional Duties

Performs other related tasks as assigned by supervisor and other central office administrators as designated by the Superintendent.

Equipment: This position may require the ability to use basic office equipment such as computers, copiers, scanners, and fax machine. Must always comply with OPS’s guidelines for equipment use.

Travel: Limited travel may be required.

Physical and Mental Demands, Work Hazards:



Must be able to respond rapidly in emergency situations.

Must have organization, time management, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Work in school building and central office environments.

Interrelations:



Contact with personnel within the district and with customers and vendors.

Will be working under the direct supervision of the department supervisor in order to complete day to day tasks.

Will be working with a diverse population requiring the ability to handle all situations with tact and diplomacy.

Must understand and respond appropriately to customer needs and maintain a positive attitude with all customers and colleagues.

Expected to interact with all internal and external customers in a friendly, professional manner and provide quick, responsive customer service.

Employee Punctuality and Appearance



In order for schools to operate effectively, employees are expected to perform all assigned duties and work all scheduled hours during each designated workday, unless the employee has received approved leave.

Any deviation from assigned hours must have prior approval from the employee’s supervisor or building administrator.

All employees are required to report to work dressed in a manner that reflects a positive image of Omaha Public Schools and is appropriate for their position.



Terms of Employment

This position is treated as a part-time non-exempt classified position. The terms of your employment will be governed by applicable state laws regulating employment in a Nebraska public school and Board of Education policies, as those laws and policies may change from time to time. If your position is represented by a collective bargaining representative, then your employment will also be governed by a negotiated agreement between OPS and that collective bargaining representative.

The offer of employment is contingent upon:



Obtaining and providing verification of all licenses, certificates, and other requirements for the position (e.g., Paraprofessionals obtaining “Highly Qualified status,” etc.), as identified and maintaining all licenses, certificates, and requirements for your position throughout employment.

A background check which demonstrates to OPS that background is acceptable for the position.

Verification of U.S. citizenship or legal authorization to work in the United States.

Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test (if required for position offered).

Successful completion of a tuberculosis skin test (if required for position offered).



Omaha public schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy), marital status, sexual orientation, disability, age, genetic information, gender identity, gender expression, citizenship status, veteran status, political affiliation or economic status in its programs, activities, employment, and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups. The following individual has been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies: Director for the Office of Equity and Diversity, 3215 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE 68131. (531-299-0307)

The Omaha Public School District is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodation in its services, programs, activities, education and employment for individuals with disabilities. To request disability accommodation in the application process please contact the human resources department at 531-299-0240.



Primary Location Teacher Administrative Center Salary Range $18.89 - $18.89 / Per Hour Shift Type Part-Time

Job Contact Information



Name Kelly Ramm Title HR Administrator Phone 531-299-9774 Email kelly.ramm@ops.org

https://omaha.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=12050

