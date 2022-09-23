© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Thousands Of Iowans Have Died Due To Covid, Despite Vaccines Availability

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
COVID-19-01..jpg

State officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average. The CDC reports COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Iowa behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021 when vaccines became available for all adults.

Tags
News KIOS NewsCOVID 19vaccine hesitancypandemic
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press