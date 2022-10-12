© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published October 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
The Final Class Of Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Award Winners

(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.

