Planned Mutual Building Will Be Tallest In Omaha

Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company’s new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city’s tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans. The new Mutual building is projected to be 677-feet-tall. That would make it 43 feet taller than the First National building that opened in 2002. Mutual didn’t set out to build the city’s tallest building, but Blackledge said he’s proud of how the project will help Omaha’s downtown and boost its image.