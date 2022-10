(La Vista, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is addressing a potential vacant U.S Senate seat. Ricketts says that if Senator Ben Sasse resigns to become the next president at the University of Florida, he will not appoint his replacement. Ricketts says he hasn't decided if he wants the Senate job, but he noted that if he is going to be interested in the position, he would leave that to the next governor to make that determination.