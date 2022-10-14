NE AG Fighting Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is fighting a federal plan to reduce student loan debt. WOWT reports that Peterson and attorneys general from five other states are arguing that the Biden administration's plan to cancel up to 20-thousand-dollars in debt for pell grant recipients and 10-thousand-dollars in debt for other student loan borrowers isn't legal. A federal judge in the eastern district of Missouri heard arguments in the case yesterday.