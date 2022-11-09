© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Republicans Sweep NE Midterms

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
Donald_Bacon_Official_House_Photo.jpg

Republican Rep. Don Bacon has won a fourth term serving the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, which is typically Nebraska’s only competitive U.S. House district and is one the GOP tried to tighten its hold on through redistricting. Bacon on Tuesday defeated Democrat Tony Vargas, a state lawmaker from Omaha who touted his experience as a teacher and member of the Omaha school board. Bacon has held the seat since defeating an incumbent Democrat in 2016, and he had to work hard to be reelected twice, both times over Democrat Kara Eastman. Bacon is a retired Air Force brigadier general who has a conservative voting record but was criticized by former President Donald Trump for backing an infrastructure bill Democrats supported.
Fellow Republicans Jim Pillen, Mike Flood, Adrian Smith and Don Kleine also emerged victorious in their respective contests for NE Governor, Congress, and Douglas County Attorney.

