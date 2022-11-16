© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

WI Company Put Child Workers In Harms Way At Plant In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published November 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST
Poultry workers at major U.S. meat-processing plants are highly susceptible to repetitive-motion injuries, denied bathroom breaks and are most often immigrants and refugees.
Federal investigators are moving against a Wisconsin-based industrial cleaning company that's accused of illegally employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at meat packing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at least 31 children employed to clean industrial equipment at meat packing plants in Nebraska and Minnesota. A Labor Department complaint said at least two child workers suffered caustic chemical burns and other injuries while working on the floor where cattle are butchered at a plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.

