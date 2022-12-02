Interim Huskers Coach Arrested For Domestic Assault

Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln football coach Mickey Joseph is out on bond following his arrest Wednesday on charges he physically assaulted his wife. Police say officers were called to the residence at South 34th and Tree Line Drive a little before 2 p.m. on a domestic-disturbance call. Upon arrival, Priscilla Joseph reportedly told police her 54-year-old husband had both shoved and choked her during an argument. Officials say Mickey Joseph could face up to three years in jail if convicted on a charge of strangulation. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Joseph was interim head coach for nine games following Scott Frost's firing. Nebraska has placed Joseph on administrative leave.