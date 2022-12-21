Severe Winter Cold Arrives In The Missouri River Valley

Nebraska is dealing with another winter storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Nebraska including the Omaha area from noon today until Friday at 7:00 p.m., and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect from tonight at midnight until Saturday at noon. Some areas could see three to five inches of snow. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will go into effect for eight southwest Iowa counties at noon today and will remain in effect through 7 p.m. Friday. A wind chill warning will be in effect for far western Iowa too, from midnight Wednesday night to noon Saturday. The rest of the state will be under a winter storm watch starting tomorrow night. Forecasters say blizzard conditions and extreme cold are possible and travel is expected to be dangerous if not impossible at times Thursday and Friday.