News
KIOS News

Multiple Palermos Receive FBI Attention In Omaha

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST
FBI-Omaha.jpg

An Omaha police officer whose home was searched by FBI agents last month is filing for retirement. Officer Johnny Palermo had been placed on paid administrative leave amid concerns that the Police Athletics for Community Engagement charity group was used for criminal activity. Agents at the same time searched the house of City Council member Vinny Palermo while he was serving as the acting mayor. The two Palmeros are not related. The Omaha Police Department says it is seeking to revoke Johnny Palermo's law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission. He is a twenty-year veteran of the force.

vinny palermoFBIomaha city councilOmaha police foundation
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source