RAGBRAI will return to Des Moines for its 50th anniversary. The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa begins July 23rd in Sioux City and concludes July 29th in Davenport. A record number of as many as 100-thousand riders are expected to stop in the capital city on July 26th. Other towns on the route include Carroll, Ames, and Coralville. This year's route also adds an extra seventh day from past years.