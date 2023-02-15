© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Pillen Appoints New CME For NE

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
Medical dictionary
iStockphoto.com

Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a private practice doctor from Lincoln to serve as Nebraska's next chief medical officer. Pillen announced Tuesday that he selected Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to replace the former chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone. Anthone left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts' term expired. Ricketts had appointed Anthone just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that ushered in school and business closings and debates over public masking. In a news release, Pillen said Tesmer has been in practice for 35 years, including his private clinic Tesmer ENT in Lincoln.

