Contaminants From Oil Spill Site Bound For Bennington

Soil impacted by a major oil spill is headed to Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, eight-thousand cubic yards of crude oil-impacted soil from Kansas is being taken to the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington. One-hundred cubic yards of crude-impacted oily solids will also be transported to the landfill. The soil and solids were impacted when 13-thousand barrels of oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas in December.