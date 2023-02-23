© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Contaminants From Oil Spill Site Bound For Bennington

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues on Dec. 9 in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan.
DroneBase via AP
In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues on Dec. 9 in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan.

Soil impacted by a major oil spill is headed to Nebraska. According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, eight-thousand cubic yards of crude oil-impacted soil from Kansas is being taken to the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington. One-hundred cubic yards of crude-impacted oily solids will also be transported to the landfill. The soil and solids were impacted when 13-thousand barrels of oil spilled from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas in December.

Tags
News KIOS Newskeystone xloil spillkansas
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source