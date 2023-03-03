Lincoln Receives Grant For Inclusive Playgrounds

The city of Lincoln is the recipient of a grant to build the community's first fully inclusive playground. The nearly 400-thousand-dollar Nebraska Game and Parks Commission grant will be used to construct the playground at Mahoney Park near 70th and Fremont streets. Officials say that the grant will also help fund the construction of four new inclusive playgrounds within five miles of every residence in the city by 2038. Construction on the Mahoney Park playground will start in spring 2024.