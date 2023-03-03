© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

Lincoln Receives Grant For Inclusive Playgrounds

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST
Children play on the playground at the Trinity Lutheran Child Learning Center in Columbia, Mo.
Courtesy of Alliance Defending Freedom
The city of Lincoln is the recipient of a grant to build the community's first fully inclusive playground. The nearly 400-thousand-dollar Nebraska Game and Parks Commission grant will be used to construct the playground at Mahoney Park near 70th and Fremont streets. Officials say that the grant will also help fund the construction of four new inclusive playgrounds within five miles of every residence in the city by 2038. Construction on the Mahoney Park playground will start in spring 2024.

