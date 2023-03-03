© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

NE Beset With Barrage Of Bogus 911 "Swatting" Calls In One Day

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST
Members of a police S.W.A.T. team search a neighborhood in Watertown.

No injuries are reported following yesterday's spate of bogus school-shooting 9-1-1 calls throughout the Cornhusker State. As of last night, NSP officials said they'd tallied reports from ten Nebraska municipalities, chief among them Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island, as well as Scottsbluff, Kearney and Gering. Sources from various municipal police departments say the caller typically had a strong accent and seemed to be reading from a script. Other states have reported similar 'swatting' calls that are designed to prompt accidental police shootings at schools.

