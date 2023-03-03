Pillen Prohibits Use Of Chinese Communications Firms In NE

Nebraska is banning residents and contractors from using communications equipment and services from several China-based tech companies. Yesterday, Governor Jim Pillen issued an executive order that bans the state of Nebraska and its contractors from doing business with Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, along with associated subsidiaries and affiliates. Federal officials say each of the companies are either owned or controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and present a national-security risk.