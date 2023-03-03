© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Pillen Prohibits Use Of Chinese Communications Firms In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published March 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
Chinese companies are pumping massive resources into tech firms in Europe and the U.S. as a way to capture innovation and know-how.
Angela Hsieh
/
NPR

Nebraska is banning residents and contractors from using communications equipment and services from several China-based tech companies. Yesterday, Governor Jim Pillen issued an executive order that bans the state of Nebraska and its contractors from doing business with Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, along with associated subsidiaries and affiliates. Federal officials say each of the companies are either owned or controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and present a national-security risk.

Tags
News KIOS NewsCommunityJim Pillentechnologystate capitolstate contract
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source