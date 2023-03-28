© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Buffett's BH Doubles Down On Petroleum Stock

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, drinks a Cherry Coca-Cola prior to the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in 2010.
Daniel Acker
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, drinks a Cherry Coca-Cola prior to the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., in 2010.

Billionaire Warren Buffett's company bought more than $200 million more Occidental Petroleum stock over the past week to give it control of 23.6% of the oil producer's stock. Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its latest purchases of 3.67 million shares in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Berkshire has been steadily buying Occidental shares since last February when the price dips below $60 apiece. Occidental shares gained more than 3% Tuesday to sell for $61.61 after Berkshire's latest purchases were revealed. Many investors follow Buffett's moves closely because he is regarded as one of the greatest investors ever.

