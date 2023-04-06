Geist Resigns From Legislature To Run For Lincoln Mayor Against Baird

A Nebraska lawmaker has announced that she is stepping down to focus on her race for mayor of Lincoln. Sen. Suzanne Geist made the announcement a day after Tuesday’s primary in the mayoral race, in which she came in second to incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. That means both Baird and Geist will face off in the May 2 general election. Geist said Wednesday on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature that she is resigning to “give my full attention to my other commitments.” Her resignation takes effect at the end of Thursday. Gov. Jim Pillen, a Republican, said he will name someone Thursday to finish out her term.