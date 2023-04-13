© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

IA Ceases Payment For Assault-Related Contraceptives

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT
Insurers still charge copays for some contraceptives.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has paused its practice of paying for emergency contraception, and in rare cases abortions, for victims of sexual assault. The move has drawn criticism from some victim advocates. Federal regulations and state law require Iowa to pay many of the expenses for sexual assault victims who seek medical help, including treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Under the previous attorney general, Democrat Tom Miller, Iowa’s victim compensation fund also paid for the so-called “morning after” pill, as well as other treatments to prevent pregnancy. The Des Moines Register reports that a spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird, who defeated Miller in November, said those payments are on hold as part of a review of victim services.

