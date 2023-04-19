© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

One Dead After Explosion At Ethanol Plant

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
Young corn plants grow next to the Guardian Energy ethanol plant in Janesville, Minn. Five years ago, the U.S. government projected that in 2012, ethanol production would use up 30 percent of the nation's corn supply. Last year, it used 40 percent.

One worker died and four others were injured in an explosion at an ethanol plant in eastern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said firefighters found a liquid holding tank that had been damaged in the explosion Monday afternoon when they arrived at the Green Plains plant in Wood River. But there was no fire when they got there. In addition to the person who died, one worker was in critical condition at an Omaha hospital Tuesday. Three others were treated for minor injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s office the explosion was an accident caused by the work that was being conducted at the time.

