NE Passes Concealed Carry Bill

Nebraska lawmakers have passed a bill to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit. The passage comes as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Christian elementary school in Tennessee. Despite opponents filibustering the bill, lawmakers voted 33-14 on Wednesday to pass the so-called “constitutional carry” bill. A federal background check is still required to buy a gun. But the measure allows people to carry guns hidden in their clothing or vehicle without having to pay for a government permit or take a gun safety course