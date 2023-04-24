Four Indicted On Corruption Charges, Including Councilman

Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo is among four people indicted for alleged wire fraud and financial schemes. Palermo, former Omaha Police Officer Johnny Palermo, former OPD Captain Richard Gonzalez and Jack Olson of Council Bluffs were arrested on Friday after a federal grand jury returned two indictments . WOWT reports that the indictments alleged that the city councilman accepted services from the former officers including airfare and luxury hotel arrangements in exchange for him using his influence as a city councilman to their advantage. The other indictment, which names Olson, includes charges such as wire fraud, conspiracy and scheming to defraud a bank and the Latino Peace Officers Association.