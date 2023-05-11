© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

News
KIOS News

UNO Researchers Join In Missing Persons Task Force

KIOS
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT
Carolyn DeFord poses with the missing persons poster for her mother, Leona Kinsey, who went missing in October 1999.
Dupe Oyebolu
/
StoryCorps
A New Mexico task force charged with addressing missing person cases involving Native Americans is teaming up with researchers in Nebraska on a data collection project. The goal of the federally funded effort is to better define the scope of what many experts and activists have referred to as a silent crisis. Officials say the work began last week. One of the challenges for policymakers across Indian Country has been the lack of a consistent and sustainable system for tracking cases and their outcomes. Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Omaha will be using a model first developed for that state to address data collection gaps across multiple law enforcement jurisdictions.

News KIOS NewsNative AmericanNative American RightsUNOmahaHuman Trafficking