© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
FUND Drive (1920 × 800 px) (1920 × 350 px) (1920 × 450 px) (2880 × 210 px).png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Recent Midwest Hailstorms May Find Their Origin In Pacific Ocean

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT
A NOAA map shows the forecast for sea-surface temperatures for the months of December-February, 2014-2015. Climatologists say there's a 65 percent chance of an El Nino forming.
CPC/NOAA
A NOAA map shows the forecast for sea-surface temperatures for the months of December-February, 2014-2015. Climatologists say there's a 65 percent chance of an El Nino forming.

An Iowa State University weather expert says a rapid transition between "La Nina" and "El Nino" weather phenomena in the Pacific Ocean may be causing recent Midwest thunderstorms producing unusually large hail. Meteorology Professor William Gallus says the state has seen four severe weather events in the storm season that have dropped two-inch hail. He says he hasn't seen anything like it in the nearly 30 years he's lived in Iowa. Gallus also says the rapid "La Nina - El Nino" transition makes it hard to say if the large-hail pattern will continue for the rest of the severe weather season. Over the weekend, grapefruit-sized hail fell in parts of Eastern Nebraska.

Tags
News KIOS Newssevere weatherstorms
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source