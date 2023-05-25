© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

UP Comes To Terms With Engineers

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
A Union Pacific freight train passes over a grade crossing in Elmhurst, Ill.
Tim Boyle
/
Getty Images
A Union Pacific freight train passes over a grade crossing in Elmhurst, Ill.

Engineers who operate trains for Union Pacific will soon have much more predictable schedules that will allow them to plan when they are going to be off. The change that the railroad announced Wednesday with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union will address one of the key quality-of-life concerns that pushed the rail industry to the brink of a strike last fall. The deal will let Union Pacific's roughly 5,600 engineers plan on having four days off in a row after spending 11 days straight on call. Union President Eddie Hall said this will be a life-altering change for engineers who had to become used to being on call 24-7 in recent years.

Tags
News KIOS NewsUnion Pacificunionsrailroadbenefits
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press