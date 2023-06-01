Reynolds Signs Bill Monitoring Content In Elementary Schools

Iowa teachers are now banned from raising gender identity or sexual orientation issues with children through the sixth grade. The new law signed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds also mandates the removal of all books depicting sex acts from Iowa school libraries. Similar laws have been approved in many states led by Republicans. As with many of those proposals, Republicans framed the Iowa law as a commonsense effort to ensure that parents can oversee what their children are learning in school and that teachers not delve into topics such as gender and sexuality. The bill was opposed by all Democratic legislators.