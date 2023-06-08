Pence Launches Presidential Bid On Birthday In Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence is staking his presidential hopes on Iowa as he launches his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination in Des Moines on Wednesday. Pence's candidacy will make him the first vice president in modern history to take on the commander-in-chief with whom he served. It will test the party’s appetite for a socially conservative, mild-mannered and deeply religious candidate who has denounced the populist tide that has swept through his party under former President Donald Trump. Pence also has to contend with the lingering fallout from his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.