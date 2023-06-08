© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Pence Launches Presidential Bid On Birthday In Iowa

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
Mike Pence, in 2011, when he was a congressman.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Mike Pence, in 2011, when he was a congressman.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is staking his presidential hopes on Iowa as he launches his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination in Des Moines on Wednesday. Pence's candidacy will make him the first vice president in modern history to take on the commander-in-chief with whom he served. It will test the party’s appetite for a socially conservative, mild-mannered and deeply religious candidate who has denounced the populist tide that has swept through his party under former President Donald Trump. Pence also has to contend with the lingering fallout from his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tags
News KIOS NewsVice President Mike PenceDes Moinesiowa caucusrepublicans
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press