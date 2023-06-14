© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fund Money To Go For Workers Housing In NE

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
Construction workers move a framed wall into place at a new housing development in San Mateo, Calif.
Construction workers move a framed wall into place at a new housing development in San Mateo, Calif.

Seven-and-a-half Million dollars is being used to create affordable housing for workers in Nebraska. The money from the Nebraska Workforce Housing Fund will go out to three nonprofits that have to match at least 50-percent of the money. The Nebraska Examiner reports the money will be used to expand housing in older and higher-minority neighborhoods in Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties. The Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund was created by the Nebraska State Legislature in 2020.

News KIOS Newsaffordable housingworker's incentivesfunding
