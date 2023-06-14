Fund Money To Go For Workers Housing In NE

Seven-and-a-half Million dollars is being used to create affordable housing for workers in Nebraska. The money from the Nebraska Workforce Housing Fund will go out to three nonprofits that have to match at least 50-percent of the money. The Nebraska Examiner reports the money will be used to expand housing in older and higher-minority neighborhoods in Douglas, Sarpy, and Lancaster Counties. The Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund was created by the Nebraska State Legislature in 2020.