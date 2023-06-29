Bacon Weighs In On Trump Indictment

A Nebraska congressman says former President Trump should not have taken classified documents after he left the White House. Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press, Republican Representative Don Bacon disputed Trump's claim over the weekend that he had "the absolute right" to take classified documents home and keep them even if the government tells him to return them. Bacon called it a criminal offense if Trump denied having the documents. He added that Republicans supporting Trump are mistaken when they compare the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago with those discovered on property belonging to President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. Bacon noted those documents were immediately returned to the government upon request.