Fun Plex Remains Closed After Accidental Drowning

Omaha police say a 6-year-old boy who was pulled from a wave pool at a waterpark has died. The unidentified boy was taken from the pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark Sunday after he went under the water. Police said he died on Wednesday. The boy's family said on a GoFundMe page that he was taken off life support after having no brain activity. The Sioux City, Iowa, family says he had a twin sister. Fun-Plex, which is located in the Omaha suburb of Ralston, has been closed since Sunday.