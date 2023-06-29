© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Fun Plex Remains Closed After Accidental Drowning

KIOS | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT
Chiang Ying-ying
/
AP

Omaha police say a 6-year-old boy who was pulled from a wave pool at a waterpark has died. The unidentified boy was taken from the pool at Fun-Plex Waterpark Sunday after he went under the water. Police said he died on Wednesday. The boy's family said on a GoFundMe page that he was taken off life support after having no brain activity. The Sioux City, Iowa, family says he had a twin sister. Fun-Plex, which is located in the Omaha suburb of Ralston, has been closed since Sunday.

