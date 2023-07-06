© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Sarpy County Investigation Find No Evidence Of Voter Fraud

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 6, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT
A year-long investigation finds no evidence of widespread voter fraud or other election problems in Sarpy County. The outside investigation ordered by the Sarpy County Attorney's Office looked into 52 complaints about the 2020 election and 2022 primary. The report found less than a half-dozen problems. They included a poll worker who took photos inside the precinct on election day. Only selfies are allowed by law. Another voter reported being given the wrong ballot for their address, so they didn't get to vote for their congressional candidate. The final report says the few issues that were verified are not enough to change the outcomes of the elections.

Tags
Sarpy County Election Commission, sarpy county, Voter fraud, voter suppression, investigation
