Excavation Of Native Student Graves Underway In Genoa

Relatives have been observing as archeologists dig for students' remains at the site of a former Native American boarding school in central Nebraska. Researchers and community members have been trying for decades to find the cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska. In November, a team using ground-penetrating radar found an area that was consistent with graves. In 2021, hundreds of children’s remains were found at other Native American boarding school sites across the U.S. and Canada. Since then, searches for Native American remains have intensified. The dig in Genoa began on Monday and is expected to continue through the week.