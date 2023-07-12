IA Passes Abortion Bill Which Resembles 2018 Law

Iowa Republicans have passed a bill that would ban abortion when a heartbeat is detected. That's usually at six weeks of pregnancy. The Republican bill is almost identical to Iowa's 2018 Fetal Heartbeat Law, which was later ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court. Tuesday morning, protesters mostly against the ban flooded the State Capitol rotunda. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The bill now heads to Republican Governor Kim Reynolds desk to be signed. Reynolds has announced she will sign the bill into law on Friday.