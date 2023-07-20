Reynolds Claims IA Govt. Reforms Are Already Working

Gov. Kim Reynolds says an extensive reorganization of Iowa’s state government to streamline services is complete and already translating into improvements after just three months. Her remarks Tuesday come even as some continue to worry that the massive transition consolidates the governor’s power and diminishes accountability. Reynolds proposed the alignment as one of her top priorities at the beginning of the year, envisioning the shrinking of departments from 37 to 16 and the elimination of more than 500 positions. She signed the bill into law on April 4 after it passed the state Legislature. Reynolds on Tuesday also unveiled a new state logo with the tagline “Freedom to Flourish."