© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Reynolds Claims IA Govt. Reforms Are Already Working

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 20, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the official Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says an extensive reorganization of Iowa’s state government to streamline services is complete and already translating into improvements after just three months. Her remarks Tuesday come even as some continue to worry that the massive transition consolidates the governor’s power and diminishes accountability. Reynolds proposed the alignment as one of her top priorities at the beginning of the year, envisioning the shrinking of departments from 37 to 16 and the elimination of more than 500 positions. She signed the bill into law on April 4 after it passed the state Legislature. Reynolds on Tuesday also unveiled a new state logo with the tagline “Freedom to Flourish."

Tags
News KIOS NewsIowa State CapitolKim Reynoldsstate governmentstate employees
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press