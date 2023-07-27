© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

No Remains Found Near Genoa Indian School

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published July 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT
Top: A group of Chiricahua Apache students on their first day at Carlisle Indian School in Carlisle, Pa. Bottom: The same students four months later.

No children's remains have been found after a two-week archeological dig near the site of a former Native American boarding school in Nebraska. The state’s archeologist said the team that is searching for the lost cemetery in Genoa has planned to meet on Zoom with representatives of 40 tribes across the U.S. next week to determine next steps. This search for a hidden cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School gained renewed interest after hundreds of children’s remains were discovered at other Native American boarding school sites across the U.S. and Canada in recent years.

