© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KIOS News

Unusual Hearing Pits Conservative Legislators Against School Policies

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
Lucy Engleman for NPR

An out-of-session hearing by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee is signaling plans by conservatives to again push for legislation to determine how schools deal with race, LGBTQ+ issues and other hot-button issues. Sen. Dave Murman is the conservative chairman of the Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee. His hearing Monday mostly discussed social-emotional learning, or SEL, which has become a lightning rod among conservatives who say schools use it to promote progressive ideas about race, gender and sexuality. The decades-old concept seeks to teach students how to manage their emotions, make good decisions, share and collaborate. But several testifiers invited by Murman made far-fetched claims that it's being used to teach critical race theory in public schools.

Tags
News KIOS NewsNebraska State Legislatureschool curriculumSocial Issuesin-person learning
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source