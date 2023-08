The Omaha police and fire departments are asking for a budget increase for 2024. Mayor Jean Stothert wants to increase the police department budget by four-point-one-percent to allow for the recruitment of more officers. Omaha police officials say the department is down 99 officers. The 2024 budget also calls for a three-point-two percent increase in funding for the fire department, which wants to build a new station in north Omaha.