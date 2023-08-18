With Palermo Out, Many Vying For Council Seat

A dozen applicants are seeking to fill the Omaha City Council's vacant District Four seat. WOWT reports that interested parties had until yesterday to apply for the seat formerly held by Vinny Palermo, who has been in jail since April awaiting a trial in federal corruption case. The Omaha City Council voted on August 1st to vacate Palermo's seat after three months of unexcused absences. The new District Four City Council member is expected to be appointed on September 12th and sworn in on September 26th.