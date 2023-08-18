© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

With Palermo Out, Many Vying For Council Seat

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT

A dozen applicants are seeking to fill the Omaha City Council's vacant District Four seat. WOWT reports that interested parties had until yesterday to apply for the seat formerly held by Vinny Palermo, who has been in jail since April awaiting a trial in federal corruption case. The Omaha City Council voted on August 1st to vacate Palermo's seat after three months of unexcused absences. The new District Four City Council member is expected to be appointed on September 12th and sworn in on September 26th.

News
24/7 News Source
