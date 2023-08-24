Carter To Leave NE University System For Ohio

The head of Nebraska’s university system will be the new president of Ohio State University. Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. is a veteran higher education leader with extensive military experience. He'll start his new role on Jan. 1. Trustees voted for his appointment Tuesday, the first day of the fall semester. Carter will fill a vacancy left by the mid-contract resignation of President Kristina Johnson in May. Her departure has gone largely unexplained. Carter has been the president of the University of Nebraska system since 2020. Before leading the 70,000 students, faculty and staff of the University of Nebraska System, the 64-year-old Carter was a long-serving superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.