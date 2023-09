A federal jury awards more than 36 million dollars to a man who said he was discriminated against by Werner Enterprises because he was deaf. The Omaha jury ruled in favor of Victor Robinson and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Robinson says he applied at Werner in 2016 and was told he didn't get the job because he was deaf. The jury awarded Robinson 75 thousand dollars in compensation and 36 million dollars in punitive damages.