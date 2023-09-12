© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Omaha Schools Turn To Tele-Services For Special Ed. Help

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source,
Associated Press
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT
The Omaha School District has been dealing with a worsening shortage of special education staff since the pandemic. The World-Herald reports the school board on Thursday approved a contract with TeleTeachers, a Chicago-based company, to provide online speech therapy services which will be used by over a thousand students. Parents received notification about the change one month ago. Officials say they have worked with Omaha agencies and across the country to recruit speech language pathologists, but are still not able to fill all the positions. Still, the school district is confident students will receive high-quality services in the new virtual setting.

Tags
News KIOS NewsOmaha Public SchoolsSpecial EducationSkilled workers in times of low unemployment
24/7 News Source
Associated Press
